Roadchef awards Wave three-year water contract

Motorway services operator Roadchef has switched water and wastewater supply for all 27 of its sites in England to Wave.

The company has awarded the water retailer a new three-year contract to consolidate all 30 of its sites in England and Scotland under a single deal for water and wastewater services.

The contract will include Wave’s Active Water Management (AWM) service, which monitors consumption patterns and highlights any irregularities or excessive usage.

Mike Jackson, director of purchasing and data at Roadchef, said: “Wave’s AWM service has helped us to save £90,000 across just three sites in Scotland so we see it as a genuine way in which our supply chain can add value to both operational cost reduction and environmental best practice.

“Indeed, we have been so impressed with Wave’s service-led approach to working with us that we have extended the range of services included in the new contract.”

Roadchef’s new contract with Wave includes water and energy efficiency audits at each site, which Wave said aids a “holistic approach to environmental improvement and cost reduction.”

Jackson added: “The discounts offered by Wave were competitive but it is the company’s 360 degree approach to helping us reduce costs, cut consumption and make the whole process easier to manage that really sets them apart. That’s why we’ve not only chosen to renew our contract in Scotland but to also extend it to all our English sites too.”

Lucy Darch, chief executive of Wave, said: “The deregulated retail water market is more mature in Scotland and we are finding that many of our customers with sites north of the border are consolidating their English sites with us in a single contract because they have experienced the financial, environmental and management benefits that our services can offer.

“We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Roadchef and look forward to helping them save water, energy, money and time over the next three years.”

Wave is the joint venture between Anglian Water Business and NWG Business.

Katey Pigden

