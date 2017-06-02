Water retail market switch passes 22,000 mark

In the first two months of the market, 22,539 supply points have switched water retailer, data from the market operator has revealed.

This includes 10,969 sites which pre-switched in March, before the market opened.

“Two months into the new market, we have 35 water retailers competing to provide businesses with new tariffs and services. And we’ve seen 22,539 supply points switch – from businesses large and small – with many more to come. That’s great news,” said chief executive of Market Operator Services Limited (MOSL), Ben Jeffs, in a letter to employees.

However, he warned that these early signs of success are “no reason for complacency”. “We will need to continue to work with our members to ensure the market delivers for customers. MOSL has an important role in supporting the industry to do just that, which I know you will do with your usual commitment, passion and dedication.”

In his letter, Jeffs wrote: “As anyone that has been involved in systems implementations in their careers will tell you, delivering one on time and on budget is extremely rare.

“Successfully implementing a central system that involves every company in a sector making such major changes to their business-critical systems is an extraordinary feat.

“We have seen the industry being restructured, core water and wastewater processes re-engineered and new people recruited into new roles – all against the backdrop of a changing regulatory environment.”

Also in the letter, Jeffs paid tribute to former chairman Andrew Pinder, who passed away shortly after the market opened following a brief battle with cancer. “I’m sorry not to have had the opportunity to look back at our journey with him,” he said.

Today (1 June) is Jeffs’ last day as chief executive of MOSL. His successor, Chris Scoggins, will take up the role on 12 June.

Lois Vallely

This article first appeared on edie's sister title, Utility Week