Achieving a circular economy: New business guide launched by edie

Organisations looking to accelerate the transition to a circular economy now have access to a comprehensive 'edie explains' guide which breaks down everything there is to know about achieving a zero-waste world.

The 12-page business guide, produced in association with consultancy Cloud Sustainability, provides an in-depth summary of circular economy systems, along with a range of real-life case studies and deeper dives into what the circular economy means for Britain's core industries.

The guide's release comes at a critical time for the circualr economy, with key resource efficiency challenges such as plastic packaging, fast-fashion and food waste all becoming mainstream global issues.

A circular economy seeks to optimise the resources we use and keep them in productive loops for as long as possible. In practice, a circular economy seeks to replace traditional linear ‘take, make, dispose’ models of production and consumption. To meet society’s future consumption needs, businesses will need to engage in greater resource productivity, and a circular economy offers a practical way to achieve this.

But what does this look like in practice? Which organisations are most suited to going circular? And what are the business benefits of doing so? The edie explains guide answers all of these questions and more to help sustainability and resource professionals understand exactly how they can accelerate the circular economy transition.

The guide also incorporates a number of 'top tips' on achieving a circular economy, and concludes with an industry viewpoint and two case studies provided by Cloud Sustainability.

In his industry viewpoint, Cloud Sustainability's chief executive Dan Botterill states: "The way we source, produce, buy, and ultimately discard everyday items is changing, from the ‘take-make-dispose’ mentality of fast fashion, fast food and tech upgrades, to a more thoughtful, mindful and ecologically profitable approach known as the circular economy.

"An effective circular strategy is multi-faceted by its nature. It is therefore essential to ensure that both the people working in our organisation and our key stakeholders are aware of the strategy and have the resources and skills to be able to contribute."

Download and read the full edie explains: The circular economy guide for free, here.

edie staff