EXCLUSIVE: edie Explains guide to greening your office published

27 September 2017, source edie newsroom

From cutting carbon, reducing costs and boosting staff wellbeing, the arguments for greening your office are compelling, but where do you start, and how do you create a genuinely sustainable working environment in your business?

From energy and water use,the waste you generate, air quality, noise pollution and transport, to the fixtures and fittings, systems, supplies and staff, the latest edie Explains guide, in partnership with Commercial Group, takes you through what you can do to create a greener office.

First steps to implementation, measuring and mapping to procurement decisions, we walk you through step-by-step and equip you with the knowledge you need to make it happen in your business.

--- DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE HERE ---


Tags

| edie Explains | sustainable sourcing | sustainable procurement | Green buildings

Topics

Water | Waste & resource management | Energy efficiency & low-carbon | CSR & ethics | Technology & innovation | Climate change | Renewables | Green policy | New business models
