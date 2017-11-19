Solving the plastics problem: Circular economy experts join edie for sustainable packaging webinar

Plastics represent a major circular economy conundrum for business across the world. As the Ellen MacArthur Foundation notes, “plastics are one of the most wasteful examples of our existing linear, take-make-dispose economy.”

In Britain, as much as two-thirds of all recyclable plastic packaging now ends up in landfill or being sent to incineration. For instance, we use 7.7 billion single-use plastic water bottles a year and fewer than half are recycled, meaning that 16 million bottles are binned every day in Britain.

But the fact remains that plastics are indispensable in our modern world, with demand expected to double in the next 20 years. Clearly, a co-ordinated and collaborative response to this problem is needed, and needed fast.

This live webinar brings together retailers, manufactures and circular economy experts to discuss how we can achieve a much-needed shift in mindsets to catalyse change in this global material flow and rethink the plastics economy.

Webinar speakers:

- Luke Nicholls, content director, edie (chair)

- Clémentine D'Oiron, systemic initiatives network manager, Ellen MacArthur Foundation

- Jon Khoo, co-innovation partner, Interface

- Gian De Belder, principal scientist, Procter & Gamble (P&G)

- Adam Hall, head of sustainability, Surfdome

The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A, with the audience able to submit questions for any or all of the speakers at any point during the 75-minute discussion.

Key discussion points:

Working with your supply chain to enhance social sustainability

Managing reputational risks and creating positive brand value

Using global frameworks and regulations to shape ethical sustainability strategies

