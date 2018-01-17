Achieving Mission Possible: edie Live returns for 2018 with renewed purpose

edie Live 2018 returns to the NEC Birmingham on 22-23 May as a show with a difference. This year, the event will be tailor-made to help sustainability, energy and resource professionals achieve a sustainable future, today. This is Mission Possible.

Registration is now open for the two-day event, with visitors being offered a host of new content and features under the theme of Mission Possible – edie’s brand new campaign for 2018.

With a focus on energy, resources, the built environment, mobility and business leadership, edie Live 2018 will empower individuals and organisations to move from ambition to action across all areas of sustainable development.

“Mission Possible is about inspiring and helping businesses achieve a sustainable future, today – edie Live 2018 is the perfect setting to bring this mission to life,” said edie’s content director Luke Nicholls.

“Strategic thinking will be offered on the keynote stage; practical advice will be given out across the seminar theatres; workshops will encourage co-creation to tackle live challenges; the innovation centre will showcase the best solutions; and the advice clinics will offer one-to-one consultations with the experts.

“Add to that the hundreds of leading suppliers and service providers across the show floors and you have a must-attend event for anyone and everyone who wants to achieve a low-carbon, resource efficient and profitable future.”

Keynote and seminars

The Sustainability Keynote will give visitors the strategic thinking required to understand how they can drive profits, scale-up innovation and achieve real brand value through sustainability leadership. The Keynote will be cover off a number of key themes across the two days; including green policy, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), social sustainability, innovation and disruption, and, of course, Mission Possible.

Running alongside the Keynote will be three practical, CPD-certified seminar theatres, based on the key industry themes of Energy Efficiency, Energy Innovation and Resource Efficiency. The seminars will be led by an array of expert speakers, with session titles including ‘Unlocking the power of energy storage’, ‘Business and the resource revolution’, and ‘Energy Efficiency 2.0 – technological innovations to drive down usage’.

New features

edie Live 2018 will offer up a range of new features this year. For instance, the Mission Possible Workshops will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to collaborate with peers and solve live sustainability challenges. Meanwhile, the Innovation Centre will be set up to showcase some of the most exciting pre-commercial solutions and ideas that could take corporate sustainability onto the next level.

Register for your free edie Live 2018 pass here. This pass gives you access to:

The keynote stage and seminar theatres

100+ suppliers

Mission Possible Workshops

The Innovation Centre

Advice clinics

Utility Week Live (co-located with edie Live)

Mission Possible

Last year, edie brought you the ‘sustainability megatrends’ - an exploration of some of the macro drivers for sustainability professionals. This year, we move from the WHY to the HOW.

Mission Possible is edie's brand new campaign for 2018 which will inspire and empower businesses to achieve a sustainable future, today. The five key pillars related to the future of sustainable business: Energy, Resources, The Built Environment, Mobility and Business leadership.

More details about Mission Possible will be revealed very soon, so stay tuned for exclusive Mission Possible reports, video interviews and events throughout the year.

edie staff