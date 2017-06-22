BEIS to invest £35m in heat innovation projects

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is to invest £35m in two heat innovation projects centred around smart systems and hydrogen gas as alternatives to conventional gas-grid connected domestic heating.

The Energy Systems Catapult has been granted £9.8m to support the second phase of its smart systems and heat programme.

The project will develop local energy plans with the help of local authorities and aid the progression of low-carbon heating schemes around the UK.

Speaking at an event in London this week, newly-appointed BEIS minister Claire Perry also confirmed £25m of funding for research into the possible use of hydrogen for heating.

The programme will develop and test a range of hydrogen appliances and examine whether the gas can be delivered through domestic pipes. It was first revealed in April when BEIS issued a £5m tender for a project manager.

“The UK government is committed to leading the world in delivering clean energy technology and [this] investment shows that we are prepared to support innovation in this critical area”, said Perry.

“Our aim is for the UK to be a global leader in innovation, science and research and our industrial strategy will help us to deliver our ambitious CO2 reduction targets while, creating jobs and opportunities for people across the country.”

The projects were awarded funding from the BEIS energy innovation programme. In the 2015 autumn statement the government vowed to double spending on energy innovation and Perry said investments are now on course to reach £400m per year by 2020.

Tom Grimwood

This article appeared first on edie's sister title, UtilityWeek