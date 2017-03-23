Can UK plc set the pace on energy?

As faith in government continues to nosedive and with the triple threat of rising prices, interruption to energy supply and climate change, edie asks, is it going to be up to UK business to solve the energy crisis and keep the lights on?

Answering that question, to understand the risks to operations and to identify the quickest route to energy security and business continuity, edie has partnered with British Gas to determine how UK business can set the pace on energy.

We’re kicking off the campaign with 10 questions to help us benchmark business priorities across size and sector and get a deeper understanding of where real change needs to happen.

--- Answer the questions here ---

In return for your time you’ll be entered into a draw to win a £50 Amazon voucher or donation to a charity of your choice.

The anonymised findings will be compiled in a report and published on edie as part of the campaign.

edie staff