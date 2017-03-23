Can UK plc set the pace on energy?

23 March 2017, source edie newsroom

As faith in government continues to nosedive and with the triple threat of rising prices, interruption to energy supply and climate change, edie asks, is it going to be up to UK business to solve the energy crisis and keep the lights on?

The long run: business has a vested interest in solving the UK energy crisis and contributing to a low-carbon future

Answering that question, to understand the risks to operations and to identify the quickest route to energy security and business continuity, edie has partnered with British Gas to determine how UK business can set the pace on energy.

We’re kicking off the campaign with 10 questions to help us benchmark business priorities across size and sector and get a deeper understanding of where real change needs to happen.

The anonymised findings will be compiled in a report and published on edie as part of the campaign.

