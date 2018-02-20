City of London energy-efficient lighting plans to save £500,000 a year

The Square Mile is set to benefit from a new lighting strategy that will aim to complement historic buildings, improve energy usage and help tackle light pollution in the area.

The City of London Corporation has confirmed that “state-of-the-art” technology will coat urban spaces in carious lighting types, levels and colours and different times of the night.

It has been revealed to edie that the strategy will result in savings in energy and maintenance costs of around £500,000 each year.

City of London planning and transportation chairman Chris Hayward said: “It is vital that the City of London continues to invest in smart technology and infrastructure to maintain its position as a leading financial and business centre, as well as a leading cultural destination.

“Light will be used to celebrate and safeguard our streets while enhancing the experience for the Square Mile’s growing night time economy.”

Safer, sustainable, inviting

Open already for consultation, the strategy will assess the balance between darkness and street and commercial lighting, after surveys found that some streets may currently be excessively lit compared to how many people actually use them.

It will also consider the role that lighting has on crime prevention, road safety and light pollution. Studies have showed that artificial lighting at night can lead to a reduction in biodiverse populations and can impact on human health and sleeping patterns.

“We want our streets to be safer, more sustainable and more inviting,” Hayward continued. “Poor street lighting is a constant issue for London and it is time to change that.”

The City Corporation is working with lighting designer Speirs and Major on the strategy which will be implemented in phases throughout the City.

The news comes less than a month after London Mayor Sadiq Khan pledged new funding for fuel-poor homes alongside a £10bn commercial boiler scrappage scheme in a suite of new measures aimed at delivering cleaner, affordable energy across the capital.

George Ogleby