Demand response: edie relaunches free business guide

15 November 2017, source edie newsroom

Organisations with an interest in using demand response to manage energy use now have access to an updated 'edie Explains' guide which breaks down all of the key information required to deploy the technology.

The six-page edie explains guide helps sustainability professionals and energy managers understand how demand response can be used to cut unnecessary energy consumption

The new-look edie explains: Demand response business guide, produced in association with edie's supporting partner Flexitricity, provides an in-depth summary of demand response, which balances peak electricity supply and demand curves by shifting consumption.

--- READ THE EDIE EXPLAINS: DEMAND RESPONSE GUIDE HERE ---

By balancing the grid, long-term, greater take-up of demand response among UK businesses could help negate the need for new fossil fuelfired generation plant. Plus, demand response is also a green energy enabler, making the less reliable output of renewable generation more attractive for UK business

But a number of key questions will need to be answered before any business turns to demand response technology to remotely control electricity use. What does demand response look like in practice? Is demand response suitable and appropriate for all organisations? And what are the business benefits?

The six-page edie explains guide answers all of these questions and more to help sustainability professionals and energy managers understand how demand response could be used to cut unnecessary energy consumption, utilise idle distributed generation capacity, and connect decentralised energy storage systems to the grid.

The updated guide concludes with a new real-life demand response case study, provided by Flexitricity, which explores how energy generation firm Thameswey Central Milton Keynes has implemented demand response technology into a combined heat and power (CHP) energy station to allow up to 6MW of electricity generation capacity to be automatically turned on for short periods.

Quoted within the case study is Thameswey Energy operations manager Sean Rendall, who said: "[Demand respons] provides a valuable source of revenue, and has enabled Thameswey to play its part in contributing greener reserve power supplies to the grid." 

The updated edie explains: Demand response guide is available to download for free now. Download the guide here.

edie staff


Comments

