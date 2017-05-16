Insight and inspiration - a roundup of the latest edie interviews with the experts

From behaviour change to smart buildings, energy security to driving efficiency at scale, we round up the latest exclusive insight and interviews with sustainability business leaders.

Behaviour change

International theme park operator Merlin Entertainments has achieved almost half a million pounds in energy savings over the past two years following the deployment of 'sustainability champions' across the business to drive behaviour change. Group head of sustainability Dare Ilori tells us how behaviour change has driven incredible savings.

Circular economy

Circular economy expert Catherine Joce explores what it takes to deliver a successful closed-loop product or service, drawing on real-life examples of businesses that are driving the resource revolution.

Engaging with procurement teams

Jo Mourant swapped a career in the buying department at Marks and Spencer to become “part of the solution” to the fast-fashion culture as a senior consultant for not-for-profit organisation Made-By. She tells us why sustainability professionals need to be more closely aligned with procurement departments to accelerate the transition to more sustainable fashion industry.

Effective energy management

Ahead of her appearance at edie Live, London Metropolitan University's sustainability manager (and the edie Energy Manager of the Year) Rachel Ward discusses how she has been able to catalyse an on-campus transformation in energy efficiency performance.

Tackling waste

In a sector dominated by a frequent upgrades business model, mobile operator O2 has tweaked its services to place second-hand devices back into the market and has called on other manufacturers to collaborate to tackle e-waste. Corporate responsibility and environment coordinator Rhea Horlock talks recycling, reuse and the role of customer engagement.

Energy security

The National Trust is continuing its march towards self-sufficient energy generation, having produced 12% of its heat from on-site renewable energy sources in 2016 – four years ahead of Britain's national renewable heat targets. National Trust’s heat lead Nigel Blandford tells us how.

A holistic approach

Hilton Worldwide is continuing to achieve significant environmental and financial savings and driving behaviour change across the business through its state-of-the-art bespoke sustainability measurement platform. The hotel chain's energy and environment manager Claire Whitely outlines how one platform has driven multiple benefits including reducing water, energy and waste.

Energy savings at scale

Retailer Pets at Home has recorded energy savings of 32% across its stores after a "game-changing" LED lighting project was embraced across the entire business. Energy manager James Kokiet explains why energy efficiency at this scale is a ‘no-brainer’.

Smart buildings and the Internet of Things

Connected lighting systems can act as the "backbone" of the smart buildings transition to promote resource and energy efficiency, says Philips senior director of sustainability Anton Brummelhuis. And the Internet of Things will allow lighting innovation to drive both wellbeing and real environmental and cost benefits.

Electric mobility

Uber’s public policy associate Alan Clarke tells edie how the company is combining new EVs with ride sharing platforms to “demystify” concerns over public EV use and beginning the construction of a network of chargers to combat London's "woefully inadequate" infrastructure.

Policy and standards

Briotish Property Federation’s assistant director of sustainability and construction Patrick Brown tells edie why the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES), which come into force next year, will pave a way for a “step-change” in the energy performance of properties, but only if Government and industry are pulling in the same direction.

