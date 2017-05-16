Meet the experts for free one-to-one advice

16 May 2017, source edie newsroom

Let our experts steer you along the route to achieving best practice in sustainability, help you grasp complex issues, absorb new trends, deep dive into strategy and tackle challenges with confidence. And all in a one-to-one tailored consultation.

The advice clinics are just one of the ways we've packed edie Live full of business-critical content and connections this year - for more information visit exhibition.edie.net

After an incredibly popular debut at last year’s edie Live, we’re bringing a bigger, broader selection of advice clinics to edie Live 2017.

Situated in a purpose-built meetings zone, the clinics offer visitors free, 20-minute, one-to-one consultation with experts in a full range of areas that are material to their business. 

The advice clinics offer a focused appointment to really explore specific challenges and questions and are tailored to each individual visitor.  Simply click on the session of your choice below to find out more about each clinic and request a 20-minute session of free, practical, expert advice you need to navigate your journey to smarter sustainability in business.

 

Haven’t yet registered for the show? You only have a week left as doors open next Tuesday. You can get your free pass for one or both days here.


Tags

behaviour change | certification | Communications | consultation | demand response | edie Live | electric vehicles | supply chain | sustainable procurement | training

Topics

Water | Waste & resource management | Energy efficiency & low-carbon | CSR & ethics | Technology & innovation | Climate change | Renewables | Green policy | New business models
