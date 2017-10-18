Get the latest business guide - edie Explains energy resilience

From ensuring business continuity and mitigating the risks of black or brown outs, to protecting your business from energy price rises the latest edie Explains guide, has it all.

Energy resilience is about ensuring a business has a reliable, regular supply of energy and contingency measures in place in the event of a power failure. Causes of resilience issues include power surges, accidents, weather and natural disasters, or equipment failure. Human operational error is also an issue and should be factored into resilience planning.

--- GET THE GUIDE ---

There is also a national-level issue at play here. While historically the UK is used to stable electricity supplies and relatively stable energy prices, resilience is moving up the agenda as the energy landscape undergoes a radical transformation from large centralised coal plants to an increasingly renewable and smaller-scale gas-fired world.

The growth of renewables and the challenges that brings to the grid in terms of intermittency also means that transmission and distribution costs are set to take up an increasing proportion of bills. Ensuring your business is energy resilient and therefore insulated from any price increases or fluctuations in supply is therefore critical to maintaining operations.

In the latest step by step guide, in partnership with Centrica Business Solutions, edie Explains it all. Read the guide here.