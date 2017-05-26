Gorillaz dare to record new tracks in solar-powered studio

Virtual band Gorillaz will record new songs generated by renewable energy after teaming up with E.ON to establish a solar-powered music studio.

Solar panels and battery storage systems will power the E.ON Kong Solar Studio, a creative space that enables aspiring new artists to deliver music projects. The studio will be unveiled at the Gorillaz Demon Dayz festival in Margate next month, before setting off on the world tour for the band’s new critically-acclaimed Humanz album.

“These days I’m not just a feminist, I’m an environmentalist too,” Gorillaz founder and bassist Murdoc Niccals said. “That’s why Gorillaz has partnered up with E.ON – the leading eggheads in solar storage – to create a spanking new studio that not only lets us create more mind-blowing music, it also saves the planet. E.ON do batteries as well, meaning we can keep banging out killer tunes even after dark.”

Sunshine in a bag

The creation of musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz consists of four animated members which appear in a fictional world through the band’s music videos. The band - famed for hits such as Feel Good Inc and Dirty Harry - kicks off its E.ON partnership today (26 May) with the release of a new film for the track ‘We Got the Power’. Set in the desert, the film features scores of dancing toys, illuminating squid, flashing UFOs and a giant golden lucky cat.

Commenting on the collaboration, E.ON’s global head of marketing Anthony Ainsworth said: “Gorillaz have always inspired audiences and artists with their bold and pioneering approach to sound and visuals and that’s exactly what this project was set up to showcase.

“The partnership highlights the potential for solar power to help deliver more sustainable results without compromising on performance. This is all part of our ambition for E.ON to offer our customers smarter, more sustainable solutions that support their individual energy needs and to be a business at the heart of a new energy world.”

The deal is not the first time that the music industry has gone hand in hand with clean energy. Earlier this year, renewable electricity supplier Ecotricity struck a deal with Universal Music UK to provide wind and solar energy at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

