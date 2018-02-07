ISO 14001: edie launches updated practical guide to implementation

Organisations and professionals with an interest in the ISO 14001 environmental management system standard now have access to an updated, comprehensive 'edie explains' guide which breaks down all of the key information required to gain certification.

The new-look edie Explains: ISO 14001 business guide*, produced in association with edie's supporting partner NQA, provides an in-depth summary of the Standard which is used to establish and maintain a continuous level of environmental performance improvements.

First published in 1996, ISO 14001 is one of ISO’s most widely-used standards, with more than 300,000 certifications to ISO 14001 in 171 countries around the world. The Standard underwent a major revision in 2015 to ensure it is future-proof and more compatible with other standards, such as ISO 50001.

Is ISO 14001 suitable and appropriate for all organisations? What are the potential business benefits of the Standard? And how does the accredited ISO 14001 certification process work? The 14-page edie explains guide answers all of these questions and more to help environmental professionals understand exactly what they need to do before, during and after the ISO 14001 certification process.

The edie explains guide also incorporates a number of 'top tips' on achieving the Standard, and concludes with a real-life ISO 14001 case study, provided by NQA, which explores how the University of Worcester became only the second university in the UK to be successfully certified to the revised ISO 14001:2015 standard.

Student learning

Quoted within the guide is Worcester University’s director of environmental sustainability Katy Boom, who explains the benefits ISO 14001 has had across the University campus.

“ISO 14001 has allowed the university to be integrated; the job of environmental management and sustainability is built into every department and every job description rather than being one person’s responsibility," Boom says.

"The students are also very proud of our achievements and they truly appreciate what we have done. Research has shown that students want to learn about the environment and sustainability and this process has certainly helped.”

*The edie explains: ISO 14001 guide was first published in January 2017 and was updated in 2018.

The guide can be downloaded for free here.

edie staff