ISO 50001: edie launches new-look guide to implementation for energy managers

Organisations and energy managers with an interest in the ISO 50001 energy management standard now have access to an updated 'edie explains' guide which breaks down all of the key information required to gain certification.

The new-look edie explains: ISO 50001 business guide, produced in association with edie's supporting partner NQA, provides an in-depth summary of the Standard which is used to establish and maintain a continuous level of energy performance improvements.

As a relatively new standard, ISO 50001 has already been implemented by thousands of businesses across the world to boost energy efficiency efforts, but a number of key questions will need to be answered before any business embarks on the certification process.

Is ISO 50001 suitable and appropriate for all organisations? What are the potential business benefits of the Standard? And how does the accredited ISO 50001 certification process work? The nine-page edie explains guide answers all of these questions and more to help energy managers understand exactly what they need to do before, during and after the ISO 50001 certification process.

The updated edie explains guide also incorporates a number of 'top tips' on achieving the Standard, and concludes with a real-life ISO 50001 case study, provided by NQA, which explores how the UK's largest coffee shop chain Costa Coffee became NQA's first client in the food and drink industry to gain the international standard for energy management systems.

Quoted within the guide is Ben Brakes, environment manager for Costa's owner, Whitbread. “We looked at every piece of equipment, how it was used and when it was used in the manufacturing process," said Brakes. "We analysed everything from the coffee bean roasters and packaging equipment down to the kettle in the staff room. It helped us to identify where we needed to better control our equipment and allowed us to see when our peak energy uses were.

"Going for certification undoubtedly gave us a platform to go to staff and say ‘we are one of the first

companies to go for this standard, we’re really proud of it and you should be too.’ It gives us something

over and above the usual ‘switch it off’ campaigns and allowed us to really engage people with simple

housekeeping issues that can make a lot of difference.”

The edie explains: ISO 50001 guide is available to download for free now. Download the guide here.

edie staff