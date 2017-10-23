Innovative trucks help Smurfit Kappa slash supply chain emissions

Global packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has pioneered innovative new trucks which are claimed to have slashed emissions by 20% and reduced the number of annual trips by almost one-third.

Rolled out at the Piteå paper mill in Sweden, the vehicles can handle heavier loads and have increased capacity thanks to additional axles. Modified floors have enabled the vehicles to adapt to different loading systems, while best-in-class Euro 5 engines have contributed to the emissions reduction.

Smurfit Kappa has also confirmed that ships in the supply chain have been made optimized by a €3m investment in technology that cleans the emissions of sulphur.

Speaking about the logistics changes, Piteå paper mill chief executive Per Sward said: “This is a very positive step for the mill. The optimised trucks and ships have not only made us become even more efficient, they are also benefiting the wider community. The Piteå Paper Mill has a long history in the area and this investment in logistics will significantly reduce CO₂ emissions for years to come.

“We believe that through taking a sustainable approach to every aspect of our company, products and processes, we become more efficient. This is certainly true of the new logistics system.”

In the upcoming weeks, Smurfit Kappa will also introduce a new HVO100 biofuel which it expects to reduce emissions by up to 90%.

Sustainable future

The Piteå paper mill supply chain innovation forms part of Smurfit Kappa’s vision to help create a sustainable future by building a profitable business. The FTSE 100 firm recently reached 90% certification for sold packaging, and is well on-track to supersede its 2020 target to slash overall emissions by a quarter.

Progress has been underpinned by an investment in energy efficiency measures, combined heat and power (CHP) plants and a shift to renewable energy sources, namely biomass. Smurfit Kappa recently undertook a multi-million-euro investment into new boiler and steam turbine systems at one of its major manufacturing facilities in Austria which will significantly reduce emissions.

George Ogleby