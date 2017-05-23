Inspiration is now in session: Show doors open to edie Live 2017

The great and the good of the sustainability and energy management spheres have descended upon the NEC Birmingham in their swathes for the opening day of edie Live 2017 - and there's still time to get your free ticket to join the action.

The destination event for sustainability and energy managers is taking place at the NEC Birmingham alongside sister show Utility Week Live on 23-24 May, with an action-packed programme dedicated to helping you do business better.

Hundreds of industry experts are appearing on stage across the two days, headlined by environmentalist and sustainability advisor Tony Juniper, who is appearing on the Strategy and Innovation conference this morning (9.45am) within a half-day session dedicated to green policy and regulation.

On day two (Wednesday), the Strategy and Innovation conference will host a high-level discussion on the business impact of megatrends, following on from the publication of edie's new, 20-page megatrends report which explores the business impact of five global forces of development: climate change; technology and innovation; population growth and social change; urbanisation and smart cities; and economic growth.

Meanwhile, sessions in three CPD-certified edie Live seminar theatres across both days will showcase operational excellence across energy management, onsite generation and resource efficiency, with topics ranging from onsite power generation, demand response and energy storage through to the circular economy, electric vehicles and the water retail market.

edie recently rounded up all of the edie Live speaker interviews we have published over the past few months, serving to highlight the huge range of topics we’ll explore in depth across all four stages at the show. Read the edie Live speaker interviews here.

And that's not all. Visitors will also find more than 100 companies showcasing their latest products and services on the show floor, including our most recent addition to the exibitor list: Tesla Motors. The electric vehicle pioneer will be presenting one of its demonstration models on stand K44. View the full edie Live 2017 floorplan here.

Elsewhere on the show floor, edie's one-to-one advice clinics will provide free, 20-minute surgeries on a wide-range of topics. After an incredibly popular debut at last year’s edie Live, the advice clinics offer one-to-one consultations with experts on key areas that are material to your business.

There's still time to register and come along to the exhibition for free today or tomorrow. Register now and get your free pass for two days of insight, information and inspiration.