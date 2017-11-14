Kellogg's commits to 100% renewable electricity

Food giant Kellogg's has become the latest multinational to pledge to source all of its electricity needs from renewable sources.

Signing up to The Climate Group’s global RE100 industry platform, the cereal and snacks brand has outlined a plan to reach the target by 2050. The pledge signals a further commitment from Kellogg’s to deliver on its 2050 science-based target to reduce direct emissions by 65%.

“Joining RE100 gives Kellogg’s the opportunity to showcase our leadership on climate action,” Kellogg’s chief sustainability officer Diane Holdorf said. “We hope to inspire others in our sector to follow our lead and do more to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“No one company, sector, or government can undertake the changes needed alone. We believe in the power of partnerships to bring action on these important issues.”

The Climate Group is targeting 500 members for the RE100 initiative by 2020, with each signatory encouraged to promote the initiative to its suppliers, after passing the 100-member milestone in July 2017. Last week, HSBC pledged to provide €100bn in sustainable financing by 2025 as it joined RE100 with a commitment to source 100% renewable power by 2030.

Expanding commitments

Kellogg’s has already taken steps to reach its new commitment. In 2016, the firm’s UK headquarters in Manchester started sourcing 100% renewable electricity from the local utility, while sites across Europe, Russia and Egypt have reportedly increased renewable electricity from 1% to 70% this year.

The US-based firm has expanded its environmental commitments in recent times. In support of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Kellogg’s has pledged to halve the amount on food waste produced within its operations by 2030.

Kellogg’s continues to improve its supply chain relations. Having already achieved a 92% palm oil traceability rate across mills – although Greenpeace believes the company could do better – Kellogg’s is working to improve the livelihoods of at least 500,000 farmers by 2030.

George Ogleby