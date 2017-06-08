Lego launches new carbon-efficiency plan in partnership with WWF

Fresh from hitting a renewable energy target three years early, the Lego Group has extended its partnership with WWF to increase carbon efficiency by a further 10% per Lego brick produced.

The Lego Group has been working with the WWF’s Climate Savers Programme since 2014. Having already met previous targets related to renewables and investment, the Lego Group has now unveiled new targets for 2020.

Alongside a 10% increase in carbon efficiency per brick produced, the Lego Group will engage with suppliers to reduce emissions in the supply chain. The Group will continue to ensure that 100% of its energy consumption is balanced by the production of renewable energy, which was achieved last month.

“Climate change is a major challenge facing the planet, and the Lego Group has a responsibility to minimise our impact on the planet – the planet that our children will inherit,” the Group’s chief financial officer Marjorie Lao, who is responsible for Lego’s sustainability strategy, said.

“We have made solid progress balancing 100% of our energy consumption with renewables, but we know there is more to do to make the production of Lego bricks more sustainable, especially in reducing CO2 emissions from our factories, and the entire supply chain. WWF is a valuable partner, who challenges us to think differently about how we operate and inspires us to set ambitious climate targets, and to inspire children to take care of the environment.”

Climate savers

Through the Climate Savers Programme, Lego has improved the energy efficiency of producing Lego bricks by more than 12%, while also improving the research and development of products through a £100m Sustainable Materials Centre.

The targets listed under the partnership with WWF will help reduce more than 10,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. Reductions amongst suppliers will also have a tangible benefit for Lego, as 90% of emissions are found in the Group's extended supply chain.

An Engage to Reduce (E2R) programme and report has been set up by Lego to minimise supply chain emissions. Over the next three years, the programme will cover more than 80% of Lego’s suppliers and set goals for CO2 reduction based on climate science.

WWF Denmark’s chief executive Bo Øksnebjerg said: “We urgently need to take action to pursue sustainable development now and in the future – simply because the planet is under huge pressure. Impacts of climate change are already being felt by many communities and ecosystems worldwide, and we need to mitigate those impacts to secure a better living for our children and generations after them.”

A total of £691m has been invested by Lego since 2012 to deliver more than 160MW of renewable energy through various projects. In comparison, 260GWh of energy was used by the Group in 2016 to produce more than 75bn Lego bricks that are sold annually.

Matt Mace