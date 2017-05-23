London EV drivers rewarded with car parking discount

Plug-in vehicle drivers in the capital are set to be rewarded by a new parking tariff scheme at a central London car park which discounts parking for low-emission cars.

The Clipstone Street branch of car park operator CitiPark will perform vehicle emissions checks using advanced software. Vehicles emitting less than or equal to 75g/kg of CO2 will qualify for a new tariff, which will cost up to 20% less compared to the standard charge.

CitiPark managing director Ben Ziff said: “We believe that the infrastructures supporting the automotive industry and governmental green agendas should also be adopting the same forward thinking approach. We are investing a great deal into our London car parks at the moment, not just aesthetically but operationally too”.

CitiPark recently partnered with Tesla to offer customers the use of Tesla plug-in across their car park portfolio, including three points at Clipstone Street. The central London branch also offers a further three universal charging points to accommodate the rising number of electric vehicles (EVs).

Air of caution

The emissions-based tariff supports the same principles as the recently announced £10 T-Charge, which alongside the Congestion Charge, could cost the most polluting vehicles in London around £21.50 daily.

The T-Charge is the latest weapon in Sadiq Khan’s arsenal to combat air pollution. London plans to introduce the world’s first Ultra Low Emission Zone as early as 2019, and Mayor has committed to double spending on air quality to £875m over the next five years.

Air pollution is a major health concern in London, as well as numerous UK cities, with more than 9,000 Londoners dying prematurely due to long-term exposure to high levels of pollutants. A rise in car club members in London, however, is reducing the number of diesel vehicles on the roads, leading to less air pollution and a reduction in vehicle carbon emissions.

The Government's recent proposals to clean up the UK's toxic levels of air pollution have been received with widespread condemnation for being both "toothless" and "woefully adequate". The overdue air quality plan, released earlier this month, failed to commit to a targeted diesel scrappage scheme, and provided no formal strategy to end illegal pollution in the foreseeable future.

George Ogleby