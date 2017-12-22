Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from edie!

As 2017 draws to a close, the edie team is now off for a well-deserved break until the New Year, but we thought we'd leave you with a few festive treats to keep you up to date with the year's biggest sustainability stories.

As we look forward to another successful year for sustainability, it’s worth reminding ourselves of the great lengths many organisations went to drive a green economy over the past 12 months – not just from within their own operations, but through ground-breaking collaborations and industry-wide commitments.

For those wishing to remind themselves of 2017’s biggest sustainability stories, this is the story for you. We cover 10 of the most prominent stories that emerged over the last 12 months, including exclusive interviews, a plastics webinar and insight from edie’s very own Sustainable Business Covered podcast.

--- READ OUR TOP STORIES OF 2017 ---

On the subject of podcasts, edie’s audible format has branched out to give you exclusive access to leader interviews in the Green Room. Why not spend the Christmas break listening to the inspirations and insight of sustainability professionals working at BT, Unilever, Carillion and more?

--- LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS HERE ---

More festive fun...

So, that’s all from us for another year. But if you’re still feeling festive and want to keep your sustainability hat on throughout the break you can try out big fat sustainability quiz of the year, covering some key facts from the year’s biggest stories.

That last 12 months have also been a big year for innovation, from electric vehicles to coffee cup solutions. Why not vote for your favourite innovation of 2017 from our interactive list.

We'll be back on 2 January, 2018 and in the meantime, from all of the edie team, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Luke Nicholls, Matt Mace & George Ogleby