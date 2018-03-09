Mondi Group sets science-based targets through WWF's Climate Savers

Global packaging firm Mondi Group has set new science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions across the company's operations and indirect activities, after signing up to the WWF's Climate Savers initiative for low-carbon business aspirations.

Mondi Group, which specialises in pulp, paper and plastic film packaging across 30 countries, has committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 0.25t CO2e per tonne of production by 2050, aligning the company to science-based requirements that limit global warming temperature increases to 2C.

“We join the WWF Climate Savers programme to reinforce our long-standing commitment to climate change mitigation and to demonstrate to the rest of our industry that using energy efficiently is not only necessary for the environment, but also good for business,” Mondi Group’s chief executive Peter Oswald said.

“We are proud to confirm our commitment to the science-based target needed to keep global warming well below 2°C for our production-related emissions.”

The Group has reduced CO2 emissions by 38% since 2004, largely by focusing on operational and energy efficiency measures. The company’s commitment to the Climate Savers initiative builds on a global partnership between the packaging firm and WWF which started back in 2014.

Mondi Group has developed programmes to improve energy efficiency, transition to renewable energy and manage forests and source materials in a responsible manner. Paper packaging developed by the firm will also help consumers reduce their own carbon footprints. The Group’s Climate Savers agreement runs until the end of 2020 at the least.

WWF’s leader of global climate and energy practice Manuel Pulgar-Vidal added: “Climate change is one of the biggest threats of our future, with fundamental impacts on places, species and people everywhere.

“To change things for the better, we need to start acting now. We welcome Mondi’s efforts toward helping build a more sustainable business world and are happy to have them join the Climate Savers programme.”

Climate Savers

Mondi Group joins a selection of high-profile businesses working with Climate Savers to align carbon reductions to climate science. For example, HP is also renewing its participation with Climate Savers. HP used the programme to develop targets for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and has since worked with WWF to establish a supply chain goal. Collectively, the Scope 1, 2 and 3 targets align with the criteria of the Science-Based Targets initiative and HP is pursuing target validation.

The Lego Group has been working with the WWF’s Climate Savers Programme since 2014. Having already met previous targets related to renewables and investment, the Lego Group has unveiled new targets for 2020 – including the aim to increase carbon efficiency by a further 10% per Lego brick produced.

Matt Mace