New industry guide published on energy efficiency engagement

The Carbon Trust and Smart Energy GB have teamed up to publish a new guide for businesses to increase energy efficiency awareness in the workplace.

The free-to-download resource provides guidance and materials for running an energy efficiency awareness campaign at work, including practical advice to employees on how they can benefit from getting a smart meter and saving energy at home.

Carbon Trust chief executive Tom Delay said: “Good quality measurement is the first step to effective management of energy. Understanding patterns of energy use can help highlight where you can reduce waste and costs, both in the workplace and at home.”

Sparking behaviour change

Smart Energy GB - the independent body in charge of the British smart meter rollout - claims that encouraging employees to save energy at home can help relieve financial pressure, help build a more motivated workforce and inspire people to save energy in the workplace.

“The resources available in this guide are a great opportunity for employers to start discussions with employees around energy and smart meters – helping to spark behaviour change both at home and in the workplace,” Smart Energy GB chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said.

“The guide outlines a series of opportunities to engage with the campaign, from sharing information in newsletters, through to providing your employees with the option to work from home and get a smart meter installed.”

Aligning corporate energy reduction targets with individuals' motivations and behaviours can drive significant savings, but is incredibly difficult. Earlier this year, edie investigated how energy managers can get the rest of their organisation on board with his or her efficiency strategy and effect real change. edie has also created its own energy efficiency cheat sheet, focusing on the top 10 ways to drive engagement and change behaviours around energy efficiency.

Read the employers' guide to smart meters here.

George Ogleby