New initiative to prove marine energy's potential

15 December 2017, source edie newsroom

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and RenewableUK have launched a new project to show how wave and tidal technologies can meet new technology tests.

RenewableUK will be making its members aware of the report and making sure they also contribute to the project

ORE Catapult will work with a steering group to produce an evidence-based report by the end of March 2018, which will show how marine renewables can meet the government’s new “triple test” for determining support for new technologies.

The test, which was unveiled as part of the clean growth strategy in October, states new technologies must achieve maximum carbon reduction, show a “clear cost reduction pathway” and demonstrate how the UK can be a world leader if they are to qualify for support.

“The UK is already leading the world in deploying the first full-scale tidal power arrays and cutting-edge wave devices,” said ORE Catapult chief executive, Andrew Jamieson.

“It’s essential that our emerging wave and tidal developers continue to enjoy investor confidence to allow them to be brought to full commercial scale, for the economic opportunity is immense.

“This programme with work with leading developers to set out a clear way ahead, illustrating the huge potential and ultimately driving new investment, employment, exports and growth across the country,” added Jamieson.

And the chief executive of RenewableUK, Hugh McNeal, added: “I’m encouraging all RenewableUK members and other firms in marine renewables to get involved in this work, so we can prove our innovative industries’ long-term potential to government.’

Jamie Hailstone

This article first appeared on edie's sister title, Utility Week


Comments

