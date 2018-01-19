Nissan unveils energy storage and solar solution for UK homes

Car giant Nissan has launched an "all-in-one" energy solution for UK homes, combining solar panels with an energy storage system.

The Nissan Energy Solar system will allow homeowners to collect and store excess energy from their solar panels and use it during the night. Customers could make up to 66% savings in their energy bills, Nissan said.

“Nissan Energy Solar is just one step in supporting our commitment to investing in innovative energy solutions for a more sustainable future and intelligent way of living,” Nissan Energy managing director Francisco Carranza said.

The product, on sale from £3,881, includes a home energy management system that allows users to control their energy use in real-time. It reduces carbon emissions by automating energy flows, using solar production peaks and storage capacities.

Combining technologies

This is not Nissan’s first foray into the solar and energy storage markets. The company is already committed to trialling and assessing microgrid systems across Europe in 2018, to examine how local communities can gain access to sustained energy sources, by combining renewable energy and battery storage technologies.

In November, the carmaker began construction on the largest collective solar roof in the Netherlands. Nissan has also teamed up with power management company Eaton will implement one of Europe's largest commercial energy storage systems at the Amsterdam ArenA stadium.

Meanwhile, a commitment to give users free access to flexible electricity sourcing was announced in October. It is part of a move from Nissan to give its customers free power to charge EVs, using a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charger which enables users to draw or send electricity to and from the grid for no cost.

Nissan has joined the likes of retailer Ikea in combining energy storage and solar solutions. Ikea has partnered with renewable energy firm Solarcentury to launch a new domestic battery storage solution that could help to double the amount of solar energy used by UK households and reduce electricity bills by 70%.

George Ogleby