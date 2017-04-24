One month until edie Live 2017 - get your ticket now

With just one month to go until doors open for edie Live 2017 we take a look at why it is the destination event for sustainability and energy managers.

With the Paris climate agreement now in force, the collective global ambition to reverse the effects of climate change has never been more explicit. But in the UK, where we face an imminent General Election and drawn out Brexit negotiations, policy direction and leadership in this space is far from clear.

The role of organisations like yours is critical to maintaining the momentum for a low-carbon and sustainable future which is why, over two days on May 23-24, we have an action-packed programme for you, addressing the key issues head on.

From onsite power generation, demand response and energy storage to the circular economy, electric vehicles and the water retail market, sessions in the edie Live seminar theatres will showcase operational excellence, outlining not just the ‘what’ but the ‘how’.

In the Strategy and Innovation Conference, four game-changing topics will cover the policy landscape post-Brexit, the power of partnerships, a tour of the future and the global megatrends. We’ll explore what a low-carbon world might look like and what that means for what business does here and now.

You’ll find more than 100 companies showcasing their latest products and services on the show floor, all here to help you hit your targets and transform your operations. Plus, back by popular demand, our one-to-one advice clinics provide free, 20-minute surgeries on a wide-range of topics.

New for 2017!

Sustainable Products Trail

Visitors to last year’s show told us you wanted to see more exhibitors selling sustainable products and services so we’ve gone to town. Take the Sustainable Products Trail to find a whole host of companies providing everything from green office supplies to waterless printing, carbon reduction games to low-impact paper, re-usable coffee cups to packaging made from plants, energy-efficient lighting, recycled phones and more.

Utilities Marketplace

Smart procurement, management and consumption of energy and water have a key role to play in delivering a sustainable business. This year, for the first time, edie Live visitors can quiz the experts at the Utilities Marketplace. Find out about the best in renewable energy supply, tactics for demand side response, solar thermal assisted refrigeration and HVAC, and smart water and energy strategy, all in one place.

Low Carbon Transport

Carbon reduction teams seeking new ways to reduce their organisations’ carbon footprint will find inspiration and solutions at edie Live. Low Carbon Transport, sponsored by Fleetdrive Electric, will help visitors explore the cost-savings and carbon-cutting advantages of adopting electric vehicles for company cars and distribution fleets.

