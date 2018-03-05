Energy innovation: Next edie webinar to explore 'smart grid of the future'

Energy experts from Aggregate Industries and Oxford University are among the confirmed speakers for a live, interactive webinar taking place later this month which will be focused on delivering the smart grid of the future, today.

Taking place on Tuesday 20 March at 11am (BST), the hour-long webinar will explore how clean technologies and innovations such as battery storage and demand response can drive efficiency, cut costs and enhance energy strategies.

The webinar is being hosted in association with EnerNOC, an Enel Group Company. It will involve three speakers followed by a live audience Q&A.

Confirmed speakers include:

Matt Mace, edie's senior reporter, will chair the webinar.

Lucinda Lay, carbon reduction programme manager, Oxford University. Lucinda will provide an overview of the University's renewables programme and dip into future plans of battery storage and demand response.

Richard Eaton, energy manager, Aggregate Industries. Richard will discuss the firm's involvement with the Living Grid, a new demand-response 'energy ecosystem' which aims to create 200MW of flexible power across the UK.

, energy manager, Aggregate Industries. Richard will discuss the firm’s involvement with the Living Grid, a new demand-response 'energy ecosystem' which aims to create 200MW of flexible power across the UK. John Gallagher, technical programme partner, EnerNOC. John will provide an overview of how businesses can improve their bottom line easily by reducing energy across certain periods, while also discussing other energy service solutions

So, how can businesses tap into the benefits of demand response? What are the key considerations when considering energy storage solutions? And how should you choose between a plethora of onsite energy technologies to reduce emissions?

This one-hour webinar will seek to answer all of these key questions and more, empowering participants to deliver the smart grid of the future, today.

Key discussion points:

Demand response : How can businesses can save money while developing clean, reliable demand response networks? Who is already doing this effectively, and what results has it driven?

: How can businesses can save money while developing clean, reliable demand response networks? Who is already doing this effectively, and what results has it driven? Energy storage : What role can energy storage play, and what barriers to deployment must be addressed? Who have been the early movers on energy storage, and what results have they seen?

: What role can energy storage play, and what barriers to deployment must be addressed? Who have been the early movers on energy storage, and what results have they seen? Onsite solutions: What are the best technology options and how do you choose the right one? How do you weight up the costs against the potential return on investment?

The 'Energy innovation: Delivering the smart grid of the future, today’ webinar will be free to watch live at 11am on 20 March, and will be available on-demand afterwards. REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR HERE.

If you have any questions for the expert speakers, please leave a comment below and we will do our best to ask them all during the Q&A section of the webinar.

