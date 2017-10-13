The offset shop: Gold Standard offers 'one click' access to carbon credits

Businesses and public organisations have been given streamlined access to purchase carbon credits generated from impact projects across the globe "with one click", after the Gold Standard issued an online platform to purchase credits directly from its website.

Previously, businesses and organisations that sought to offset emissions by purchasing carbon credits from Gold Standard – set up by WWF in 2003 – had to do so through third-party applications. These purchases can now be made directly online, and users can shop for the project that works best for them.

Gold Standard’s chief executive Marion Verles said: “Hundreds of projects around the world are helping to address the critical threat of climate change while supporting sustainable development by creating jobs, providing access to safe drinking water, improving health or protecting wildlife – to name just a few benefits.

“Starting today, members of the public who want to make a positive difference in the fight against climate change can offset their carbon footprint and help improve lives within seconds by supporting these projects online.”

The carbon credits can be purchased from a range of projects across Cambodia, China, Sudan, Ethiopia, Laos, Panama and Rwanda. Gold Standard plans to offer more projects over the coming months.

SDG sweep

More than 80 non-profit organisations are supporting Gold Standard and businesses can rest assured that purchases will benefit projects that also align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Gold Standard for the Global Goals ensures that projects quantify, certify and maximise the business contributions to the development of the SDGs.

Last month, Gold Standard also issued the Renewable Energy Label. The new label assures purchasers that their electricity supports investment into new energy generation capacity. According to Gold Standard, current purchased renewable energy and their issued certificates do not increase the overall amount of electricity generated by renewable sources. Instead, the renewable electricity is sourced from old power plant infrastructure that ultimately needs to be switched off from the grid.

Commenting on the launch of the online platform, Climate Clear’s – which works with a women’s community group in Darfur to develop cleaner cookstoves – climate finance lead Oliver Levallois said: “As well as reducing CO2 emissions and saving trees, these stoves save families money and significantly reduce their exposure to dangerous indoor air pollution.

“This project is in a part of the world where you have an intense humanitarian crisis, with conflict that is ongoing. With the area being so difficult to access, this project is entirely funded by the sale of carbon credits. Without carbon finance, the project simply wouldn’t exist.”

Earlier this year, edie extended its partnership with carbon offsetting organisation ClimateCare for another 12 months, meaning that the carbon emissions associated with speaker and delegate travel to all of edie's sustainability conferences will be offset for the next 12 months.

