Veolia to deliver major carbon savings for University of East Anglia

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is set to generate more than 80% of electricity onsite after waste management firm Veolia installed two latest generation combined heat and power (CHP) units.

A 10-year contact for the 2MW CHP engines could see 30GWh of electricity produced a year through the district heating network, with annual carbon emissions slashed by 4,000 tonnes.

Installed earlier this month, the units have replaced original engines installed in 1999 and, along with a third existing CHP engine, will help the IS014001-accredited University to slash campus carbon emissions by 35% by 2020 against a 1990 baseline.

It adds to Veolia’s 30MW CHP portfolio that supports the education and research facilities of 200,000 students across 60 university campuses.

Veolia UK's chief operating officer, public and commercial Gavin Graveson said: “Our combined heat and power units are already supporting the sustainable goals of over 60 campuses in the UK and reducing their carbon emissions by over 40,000 tonnes each year.

“By deploying this new generation of units that include the latest industry innovations we will be able to help the campus to increase energy efficiency.”

Energy upgrades

The completion concludes a three-year project to upgrade energy facilities at UEA, which has seen the installation of new energy-efficient boilers and pumps, as well as thermal stores which hold 200,000 litres of water and will capture excess heat from the CHPs.

Earlier this year, Veolia installed new CHP engines at treatment facilities in Hampshire and Kent to help Southern Water reduce its carbon footprint by converting sewage into renewable energy.

Veolia’s new giant energy-from-waste (EfW) facility in Leeds will use a CHP system in the future to generate hot water and heating to local homes, buildings and potentially schools and hospitals in the city.

George Ogleby