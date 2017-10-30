Will the role of a sustainability professional ever become obsolete?

As sustainability becomes more embedded into everyday operations, will a time arise where the role of a sustainability professional becomes obsolete? Asda's sustainable business director Chris Brown believes an ever-changing corporate agenda makes the role more important than ever.

The last couple of years have changed the pace of corporate responsibility and sustainability. The Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) shone a spotlight on climate change and sustainability globally, while the recent recommendations to publish sustainability data alongside financial filings highlights a more integrated approach within the private sector.

As global awareness on these issues grows, so does the scrutiny placed onto businesses to act. The end goal for a sustainability department is to alleviate environmental impacts and capture economic opportunities through low-carbon solutions, but will a perfect scenario unfold where a low-carbon future is so prosperous that sustainability professionals are no longer needed?

Asda’s sustainable business director Chris Brown has worked at the company for 16 years, before Asda even had a dedicated sustainability department. He has overseen the retailer’s performance against a sector-wide Courtauld Commitment to reduce food waste, and will develop strategies that assist Asda’s owner Walmart reach its science-based goals for 2025.

With so much corporate action on the horizon, Brown doesn’t foresee a moment anytime soon where the role of a sustainability professional becomes obsolete. Speaking to edie ahead of his appearance at next year’s Sustainability Leaders Forum (scroll down for details), Brown claimed that the debate around sustainability is in a state of constant change and progress.

“The sustainability agenda has never stopped changing, and consequently, becoming obsolete would only be possible if we were only delivering one fixed agenda, but that’s not the case,” Brown told edie. “We've got the SDGs to communicate against and the issues of food waste have become much more apparent in the last couple of years.

“If I went back 10 years, we were all talking about food miles, but the debate has moved on. The consumers are constantly increasing their expectations on our delivery against environmental issues and we also have increasing legislation over this. There are targets that are moving ever faster, but asking people to compromise for the greater good is one of the biggest challenges we face.”

Holistic history

Asda surveyed its consumers and found that 92% “care about being green”. However, Brown claimed that one of the key roles for a sustainability professional is to embed knowledge across other departments to ensure that “unforeseen and negative consequences” don’t ensue as the company targets environmental improvements.

One of the key areas that supermarkets are subjected to increased consumer scrutiny is packaging, which impacts food waste as a result. Asda has successfully reduced packaging weight by 27% since 2007, but Brown had to work across other departments and with suppliers to ensure that lighter packaging didn’t impact food safety.

In 2013, Asda changed ‘Chosen By You’ and ‘Butcher’s Selection’ meat packaging to a new skin-like vacuum pack. Not only did this reduce the amount of packaging needed, but it also doubled the shelf-life of the meat and reduced food waste as a result.

The introduction of these types of innovations requires holistic communication across the company, but also down into the supply chain. As part of Asda’s involvement in the Courtauld Commitment - an ambitious voluntary agreement, encapsulating retailers, producers and consumers, to reduce food waste by 20% by 2025 – the retailer has taken steps to promote sustainability to its supply chain.

In January 2017, Asda has launched an app that delivers an online platform for suppliers to exchange surplus food to help eliminate food waste in the supply chain. Asda itself donates surplus food to charity platforms such as Fareshare, while a multi-channel initiative to tackle domestic food waste has saved customers £57 a year on average.

Brown said that communicating and working with suppliers was a present and future challenge that retailers were beginning to get to grips with, but that it should be a conversation rather than Asda “preaching” down its supply chain.

“We are increasingly working with our suppliers to solve problems,” Brown said. “There's a maturity and recognition that we can’t just shove goals down the supply chain, and ask them to sort it. It’s a conversation and I don’t see it as us preaching to our suppliers.

“I want them to be offering innovative solutions for their problems. They can be problematic matrixes but as long as people understand what we're trying to achieve, we're happy to collaborate. Look at Courtauld 2025, we’ve got to share best-practice and understand and use all the levers we can pull to get to the targets.”

Data management

Brown chairs one of the workstreams for the Courtauld Commitment – a sector-wide action plan that he claimed has been “astonishingly successful” to date. Asda is now teaming with fellow food retailer Co-op to align the environmental data they request from mutual suppliers.

Asda’s Sustain & Save Exchange programme provides suppliers with best practice to increase resource efficiency. To date, more than 1,200 members from 350 of Asda’s fresh, chilled and frozen suppliers have collectively saved and invested more than £21m through the programme, which has removed more than 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the supply chain and ploughed £9.6m back into the companies.

Access to this kind of data – whether its best practice for suppliers, or supplier progress to date – is viewed by Brown as the next big frontier for sustainability professionals. The rise in technology and increased external pressure from investors and consumers will amplify the need for more scientific thinking, Brown noted, which would then need to be transcribed into new actions for businesses.

“Looking ahead, I think we'll get spread thinner,” Brown added. “The issues we have to face into - our impact on the planet - are becoming better understood, they are increasingly granular, and I can see our expertise continue to grow. The challenge is to convert scientific thinking into applicable business practice. We're not on the front foot being pulled, we are still going to be pushing.”

Matt Mace