edie Live 2017: Last chance to register as show doors open on Tuesday

The countdown is on: there are now just four days to go until the edie Live 2017 show doors open - and there's still time to register for your free two-day pass to the show.

The destination event for sustainability and energy managers returns to the NEC Birmingham alongside sister show Utility Week Live on 23-24 May, with an action-packed programme dedicated to helping you do business better.

--- GET YOUR FREE EDIE LIVE TICKET HERE ---

Hundreds of industry experts will appear on stage across the two days, headlined by environmentalist and sustainability advisor Tony Juniper, who is appearing on the Strategy and Innovation conference on the first day, within a half-day session dedicated to green policy and regulation.

On day two, the Strategy and Innovation conference will host a high-level discussion on the business impact of megatrends, following on from the publication of edie's new, 20-page megatrends report which explores the business impact of five global forces of development: climate change; technology and innovation; population growth and social change; urbanisation and smart cities; and economic growth.

Meanwhile, sessions in three CPD-certified edie Live seminar theatres will showcase operational excellence across energy management, onsite generation and resource efficiency, with topics ranging from onsite power generation, demand response and energy storage through to the circular economy, electric vehicles and the water retail market.

edie recently rounded up all of the edie Live speaker interviews we have published over the past few months, serving to highlight the huge range of topics we’ll explore in depth across all four stages at the show. Read the edie Live speaker interviews here.

And that's not all. Visitors will also find more than 100 companies showcasing their latest products and services on the show floor, including our most recent addition to the exibitor list: Tesla Motors. The electric vehicle pioneer will be presenting one of its demonstration models on stand K44. View the full edie Live 2017 floorplan here.

Elsewhere on the show floor, edie's one-to-one advice clinics will provide free, 20-minute surgeries on a wide-range of topics. After an incredibly popular debut at last year’s edie Live, the advice clinics offer one-to-one consultations with experts on key areas that are material to your business.

Register now and get your free pass for two days of insight, information and inspiration. See you on Tuesday.