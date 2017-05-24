Insight, inspiration and innovation continues into final day of edie Live 2017

The sustainability and energy management community descended upon the NEC Birmingham in their droves with sessions at full capacity throughout the first day of edie Live 2017 - and the action is set continue into the second and final day (24 May).

The destination event for sustainability and energy managers is taking place at the NEC Birmingham alongside sister show Utility Week Live across 23-24 May, with an action-packed programme across both days, dedicated to helping you do business better.

Hundreds of industry experts appeared on stage for the first day of edie Live - headlined by environmentalist and sustainability advisor Tony Juniper, who appeared on the Strategy and Innovation conference within a packed half-day session dedicated to green policy and regulation.

The first day of the show also featured a fascinating discussion about driving a circular economy for products in the Resource Efficiency Theatre, which included Tech UK’s head of programmes Susanne Baker, who claimed that eco-design has become an "unsung hero" of climate action, and that a host of new regulatory frameworks could soon create an ideal marketplace for technology businesses that are championing resource efficiency.

VIDEO: #edieLive2017 Day 1 highlights

On day two (Wednesday), the Strategy and Innovation conference will host a high-level discussion on the business impact of megatrends, following on from the publication of edie's new, 20-page megatrends report which explores the business impact of five global forces of development: climate change; technology and innovation; population growth and social change; urbanisation and smart cities; and economic growth.

Meanwhile, sessions in three CPD-certified edie Live seminar theatres will continue to showcase operational excellence across energy management, onsite generation and resource efficiency, with topics ranging from onsite power generation, demand response and energy storage through to the circular economy, electric vehicles and the water retail market.

edie recently rounded up all of the edie Live speaker interviews we have published over the past few months, serving to highlight the huge range of topics we’ll explore in depth across all four stages at the show. Read the edie Live speaker interviews here.

And that's not all. Visitors will also find more than 100 companies showcasing their latest products and services on the show floor, including our most recent addition to the exibitor list: Tesla Motors. The electric vehicle pioneer will be presenting one of its demonstration models on stand K44. View the full edie Live 2017 floorplan here.

Elsewhere on the show floor, edie's one-to-one advice clinics will provide free, 20-minute surgeries on a wide-range of topics. After an incredibly popular debut at last year’s edie Live, the advice clinics offer one-to-one consultations with experts on key areas that are material to your business.

There's still time to register and come along to the exhibition for free today. Register now and get your free pass for a final day of insight, information and inspiration.