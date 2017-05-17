Tony Juniper leads stellar line-up of expert speakers at edie Live 2017

Environmentalist and sustainability advisor Tony Juniper has been confirmed among the expert speakers that will be descending upon the NEC Birmingham next week for edie Live 2017 - and there's still time to register for your free two-day pass to the show.

Former Friends of the Earth director Juniper, who now holds a number of roles including special advisor for the Prince of Wales's International Sustainability Unit and co-founder of sustainability consultancy Robertsbridge, is appearing on the Strategy and Innovation Stage on the first day of the show (23 May), within a half-day session dedicated to green policy and regulation.

“While sustainability can sometimes seem like a fashionable idea that comes and goes with changing priorities, the truth is that it is a deep and powerful driver that increasingly shapes what companies do," Juniper told edie ahead of the show.

"This is down to the fact that most people expect companies to act on questions including climate change, deforestation, pollution and workers’ conditions and, if their is a choice between leaders and laggards, they will increasingly favour those who are out in front.

"As ecosystems become ever more stressed, so companies become increasingly vulnerable to the effects of environmental change. In some sectors, especially those dependent on food and water, the writing is on the wall and, fortunately, action is beginning to follow."

Also appearing in the session are PwC's director of sustainability Bridget Jackson, Diageo's global sustainable development director David Croft and Environmental Services Association executive director Jacob Hayler. The Strategy and Innovation Stage will be based around four key topics: the policy landscape post-Brexit, the power of partnerships, a tour of the future and the global megatrends.

Cutting complexity

Three edie Live seminar theatres will showcase operational excellence, with a range of speakers outlining not just the ‘what’ but the ‘how’.

For example, in the Energy Management Theatre, Uber's public policy associate Alan Clarke and NewClimate Institute's climate policy analyst Sebastian Sterl will be featuring in a session dedictaed to green vehicles.

Meanwhile, on the Resource Efficiency Theatre, Costa Coffee's energy and environment manager Ollie Rosevear and AkzoNobel's global sustainability manager David Cornish will be discussing how to embed circular economy principals in the employee and consumer agenda.

And over in the Onsite Generation Theatre, National Trust's heat energy specialist Nigel Blandford will appear alongside Nestle UK & Ireland's head of environmental sustainability Andrew Griffiths in a session dedicated to taking the first steps when delivering renewable energy projects.

Visitors will also find more than 100 companies showcasing their latest products and services on the show floor. And, back by popular demand, edie's one-to-one advice clinics will provide free, 20-minute surgeries on a wide-range of topics.

