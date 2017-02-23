edie Live 2017: Speakers and sessions revealed

The show content for edie Live 2017 has been confirmed with more than 100 expert speakers appearing across four seminar theatres for the two-day exhibition in May.

edie Live 2017 returns to the NEC in Birmingham on 23-24 May, connecting people with the information, solutions and suppliers they need to make their business more sustainable.

The exhibition will feature three practical, CPD-accredited seminar theatres, based on the key industry themes of Energy Management, Resource Efficiency and Onsite Generation.

Running alongside these seminar theatres will be the edie Live 2017 Strategy and Innovation Conference, helping delegates understand the broader risks and opportunities for driving profit, innovation and brand value through sustainability leadership.

This high-level, CPD-certified keynote stage will be divided into four key themes across the two days: policy, regulation, drivers and leaders; collaboration and the social agenda; megatrends; and what the future looks like. Here's a sneak peek at what's going to be on offer...

Understanding the bigger picture is crucial for setting strategy, and that means finding time to get to grips with diverse topics including policy and regulation, macro-economics, business drivers and innovation. This theatre addresses the thinking and the doing in making sustainability strategies material, realistic and effective.

The keynote theatre will be divided into four key themes across the two days to deliver a concentrated and focused package of expert content, cutting complexity for attendees and giving them the information and tools to hone their own approaches and effect real change in their organisations. Themes include:

• Policy, regulation, drivers and leaders

• Collaboration and the social agenda

• Megatrends

• What the future looks like

(View the full agenda for both days here)

Energy is still the number one resource priority for the majority of sustainability and energy managers. Reducing consumption, and the associated cost and carbon, is one of the biggest wins both from an environmental and economic point of view. However, ranging from procurement to plug, the energy management role is a diverse and complicated one.

Taking delegates through legislative compliance to smashing targets this theatre addresses all the major concerns of the energy manager. From driving down usage, to buying better to generating your own, it examines the key drivers, the best initiatives and shows you how to make the right decisions for your business.

(View the full agenda for both days here)

Business continuity is fundamentally reliant on the resources the organisation consumes; from the energy and water needed to keep basic operations running to minimising waste outputs to raw materials use and increasingly more complex and vulnerable supply chains.

Reduction strategies and alternative models are needed for businesses of all sizes, including practical, applicable guidance about implementing those new models such as closed loop systems and circular thinking.

How do you ensure your business is protected from scarcity in the supply chain? How do you ensure water scarcity doesn’t impact your operations? How do you reduce usage and find ways to reduce your waste outputs at the same time? Who is responsible and how do you effect change on an organisational level.

From specific strategies and solutions to analysis of the broader issues at play, this theatre is a must-attend for any business, small or large, seeking to reduce their consumption, close their loops, minimise their waste outputs and mitigate risk in their supply chains.

(View the full agenda for both days here)

Onsite Generation Theatre Reducing the amount of energy your business uses is a key pillar of a sustainable business plan – but does it secure your energy supply in the long term, and protect you from future fluctuations in the availability and price of the power you use? Increasingly businesses will need to consider more flexible approaches to the way they buy, use and value energy. From onsite generation technologies and applications, to dynamic consumption models and energy storage, this theatre will give attendees all the information they need to use energy more effectively, more economically and potentially turn a bottom line cost into a top line revenue driver. From demand response to onsite installations, energy recovery to energy storage, hear from your peers who have already done the work and are making it happen for their business.

The exhibition also brings visitors a range of new features. On the edie Live show floors, visitors will be able to discover why and how a low-carbon fleet should be part of their business plan at the Low-Carbon Vehicle zone; while the business benefits of water retail competition will be up for discussion at the brand new Water and Energy Marketplace, run in partnership with edie Live’s sister show, Utility Week Live.

edie Live 2017 will also feature a selection of advice clinics, after a successful debut at last year’s show. The advice clinics offer visitors free, 20-minute, one-to-one consultation with experts in a range of areas of sustainable business. Challenges and opportunities relating to ISO standards, supply chain management, environmental compliance and behaviour change are among the key issues that can be discussed with industry experts at the clinics.

