Taking the lead on energy: Latest edie guide showcases 10 business examples of low-carbon innovation

Organisations looking to revamp their energy management approach in 2018 can take inspiration from edie's new best-practice report which rounds up 10 shining examples of businesses that are driving the energy transition.

Launched ahead of edie’s Energy Management Forum in Birmingham on 28 February 2018, the report features energy projects and initiatives from the likes of Kingfisher, Landsec, Marks & Spencer, Royal Mail and Hilton.

The report charts the great progress being made by some of the world's biggest businesses in accelerating the shift to more sustainable energy systems.

Renewable technologies are being deployed onsite and energy innovations such as battery storage and demand response are offering new ways for organisations to operate more sustainably. Disruptive technologies and innovations such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are also streamlining how companies can interact with new systems.

But, as the report proves, this energy system transition has to be managed effectively, and with such a wide array of new technologies and innovations available, choosing the right approach – and successfully embedding it – can be a tough task.

