Make 2018 the year to green your fleet with edie's latest business guide

Organisations looking to reduce vehicle fuel use, emissions and costs now have access to a new edie Explains guide which breaks down everything you need to know when it comes to greening your fleet.

Produced in association with automotive giant BMW, the eight-page edie Explains: Greening your fleet guide provides a combination of step-by-step guidance, expert insight and top tips to help businesses reduce fleet emissions.

Huge growth in the electric vehicle market has fuelled a significant increase in the number of organisations focusing on greener vehicles, but a number of key questions must be answered in order to maximise the benefits of green fleet investments.

Which organisations and industries will benefit the most from transitioning to low-carbon vehicles? Which fuel types are the most efficient? And what role can technology play in changing driver behaviours? The edie Explains: Greening your fleet guide answers all of those questions and more, forming a comprehensive, easy-to-understand outline of green business fleets.

Quoted within the guide is BMW i and iPerformance national corporate sales manager for BMW Group UK, Hannah Bishop, who provides a viewpoint on how the German manufacturer is striving to be the most sustainable premium technology mobility provider in the world.

"From cradle to grave, whether our vehicles are bought, leased, rented or shared, it is paramount that sustainability is at the heart of it – this benefits not only our customers, but everyone," Bishop states.

The guide is released at the start of what is expected to be a monumental year for the low-carbon vehicle market, supported by some ambitious green policy frameworks due to come into full force in 2018.

The UK Government has pledged to "seize the opportunities of moving to zero-emission vehicles" through its new Industrial Strategy, while the long-awaited Air Quality Plan includes a commitment to phase-out all new petrol and diesel cars and vans by the year 2040.

Read the edie Explains: Greening your fleet guide here.

edie staff