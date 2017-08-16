edie publishes free business guide to CHP

Organisations and professionals with an interest in deploying combined heat & power (CHP) systems to reduce emissions and save on energy costs now have access to a free 'edie explains' guide which answers all of the key questions surrounding the technology.

The 11-page edie explains business guide, produced in association with E.ON, provides an in-depth summary of the different ways to install CHP systems, and the various benefits the technology can offer.

It is the latest in an ongoing series of edie explains guides, which provide readers with an end-to-end overview of the key technologies and frameworks that can be utilised on the journey to doing business better.

As a method which converts a single fuel into both electricity and heat, CHP has become a well-proven onsite solution across the world and is recognised as a viable alternative to centralised energy generation - around 2,000 factories and businesses across the UK have so far adopted the technology.

Is CHP right for your business? What are the different technology options and how do you choose the right one? And what is the return on investment? This latest edie explains guide answers all of these questions and more to help sustainability professionals and energy managers understand exactly how to make the most out of CHP generation.

Quoted within the guide is Phil Gilbert, director of energy solutions at E.ON, who stressed the importance of CHP in accelerating the transition to low-carbon business models.

"By implementing solutions such as CHP, we can help businesses save money, reduce their carbon

footprint and lessen their dependency on the electricity grid," Gilbert said. "CHP generates electricity, whilst capturing the heat generated in the process to be used elsewhere in the building.

"With the current changes in the energy market and the move to a smarter, more integrated infrastructure, there’s never been a better time for businesses to invest in the future."

The edie explains: CHP guide is available to download for free now. Download the guide here.

Download and read other edie explains guides, including guides to ISO 50001 and demand response, here.