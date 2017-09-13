edie publishes new guide to energy data optimisation

13 September 2017, source edie newsroom

The latest in our 'edie Explains' series is dedicated to understanding energy data optimisation. This can be a complex issue, but our step-by-step guide takes you through the process and provides top tips for success.

Every single business uses energy, every day. But surprisingly few businesses know exactly when, where or in what specific ways their energy is being used.

Without knowing this, firms can’t effectively plan for energy efficiency, seek to lower energy costs, or invest in more sustainable plant or production lines.

So arguably, data optimisation is the core without which many business improvements related to energy can’t develop.

This latest edie Explains report, in partnership with Centrica Business Solutions, looks at the risks of bad data, how you can get started on the optimisation journey, what data you need to be collecting and possible paths, solutions and the all-important return on investment.

--- DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE HERE ---

edie staff


Tags

| Data | edie Explains | Energy Efficiency | Top tips

Topics

Energy efficiency & low-carbon
Click a keyword to see more stories on that topic, view related news, or find more related items.

Comments

You need to be logged in to make a comment. Don't have an account? Set one up right now in seconds!


© Faversham House Ltd 2017. edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.