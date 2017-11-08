Is your business energy-resilient? edie to host free webinar on 30 November

8 November 2017, source edie newsroom

Energy management experts from M&S, Landsec and Centrica Business Solutions will be discussing the practical steps businesses can take to ensure energy resilience in a live, interactive edie webinar later this month.

The energy resilience webinar will take place on 30 November at 11am and is free to tune into

Taking place on Thursday 30 November at 11am (GMT) and hosted in association with Centrica Business Solutions, the energy resilience webinar will incorporate real-life case studies, practical advice and expert guidance.

What are the risks of non-resilience? Should you be using less energy, making your own, or buying smarter? And how can other technologies and solutions help to make your energy-resilience plan more holistic and future-proof?

This expert webinar will seek to answer all of these questions by discussing:

  • The scale of the energy resilience challenge
  • The key components of a successful energy-resilience strategy
  • The barriers to greater investment in energy resilience 
  • The future of energy resilience

 

The webinar will include presentations from leading experts:

  • Luke Nicholls, edie's content director, will chair the webinar
  • Tim Wynn Jones, senior business development manager, Centrica Business Solutions
  • Maria Spyrou, energy efficiency programme manager, M&S
  • Charles Sainsbury, energy manager, Landsec 

 

Incorporating a live audience Q&A, the webinar will be free to watch live at 11am on 30 November, and will be available on-demand afterwards.

If you have any questions for the expert speakers about how to maximise the value of your sustainability report, please leave a comment below and we will do our best to ask them all during the Q&A section of the webinar.

