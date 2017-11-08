Is your business energy-resilient? edie to host free webinar on 30 November

Energy management experts from M&S, Landsec and Centrica Business Solutions will be discussing the practical steps businesses can take to ensure energy resilience in a live, interactive edie webinar later this month.

Taking place on Thursday 30 November at 11am (GMT) and hosted in association with Centrica Business Solutions, the energy resilience webinar will incorporate real-life case studies, practical advice and expert guidance.

What are the risks of non-resilience? Should you be using less energy, making your own, or buying smarter? And how can other technologies and solutions help to make your energy-resilience plan more holistic and future-proof?

This expert webinar will seek to answer all of these questions by discussing:

The scale of the energy resilience challenge

The key components of a successful energy-resilience strategy

The barriers to greater investment in energy resilience

The future of energy resilience

The webinar will include presentations from leading experts:

Luke Nicholls , edie's content director, will chair the webinar

, edie's content director, will chair the webinar Tim Wynn Jones , senior business development manager, Centrica Business Solutions

, senior business development manager, Centrica Business Solutions Maria Spyrou, energy efficiency programme manager, M&S

Spyrou, energy efficiency programme manager, M&S Charles Sainsbury, energy manager, Landsec

Incorporating a live audience Q&A, the webinar will be free to watch live at 11am on 30 November, and will be available on-demand afterwards.

If you have any questions for the expert speakers about how to maximise the value of your sustainability report, please leave a comment below and we will do our best to ask them all during the Q&A section of the webinar.

