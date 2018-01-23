'Probably the best job for the world': Carlsberg launches young scientists community

Global brewer Carlsberg is seeking to create a community of young scientists to develop new projects and set industry standards for science-based and sustainability-driven research that will help the company deliver its CSR strategy.

Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday (22 January), the Young Scientists Community looks to gather young postdocs to work with existing scientists, universities and Carlsberg’s research lab to develop innovative solutions aimed at combatting pressing global and societal challenges.

The community will focus on targets listed in Carlsberg’s Together Towards Zero sustainability strategy, focusing specifically on projects that can deliver the “zero carbon footprint” and “zero water waste” pillars of the strategy.

Carlsberg’s chief executive Cees ‘t Hart said: “Partnerships and science are crucial to addressing some of the world’s global challenges. With the Young Scientists Community we are building on our history of science and innovation to address these challenges and achieve our long-term sustainability targets and ambitions.

“We are looking at all options to reduce the environmental impact of brewing, and the young scientists will play a key role in this work. The Young Scientists Community will identify innovative solutions for achieving our 2030 targets within water and carbon for the benefit of the Carlsberg Group and the world.”

Launched under the job-posting, “the best job for the world. Probably”, the community roles will target climate change mitigation and water scarcity solutions. Young scientists will be given the chance to work at the Carlsberg Research Laboratory, which is home to inventions and innovations such as the pH scale, purified yeast and climate-tolerant barley.

Science-based approach

Carlsberg is one of only three corporates – along with Tesco and BT - that has aligned emissions reductions to a trajectory that would achieve the 1.5C target of the Paris Agreement. The three companies have had their targets approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI).

In fact, Carlsberg’s Together Towards Zero strategy actually pushes the company beyond the 1.5C trajectory to exceed science-based recommendations by eliminating carbon emissions and halving water usage at breweries by 2030.

The company’s Sverige brewery in Sweden is the first brewery to reach this target, running completely on biogas and green electricity. Biogas from the brewery’s own waste water generates 26% of the brewery’s thermal energy. The remaining 74%, which has for many years been natural gas, has now been converted to biogas thanks to a partnership with energy supplier Ørsted AB.

Matt Mace