Final call for public sector professionals to take 'state of sustainability' survey

Sustainability professionals, CSR experts and energy managers working within Britain's public sector have just one week left to take part in a short survey which will help to inform edie's next insight report looking at the sustainability challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

What are the most significant sustainability investment areas for public sector sustainability professionals over the next financial year? What are the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities facing sustainable business across the sector? How significant an impact will Brexit have on the development or delivery of organisations’ sustainability activities?

These are some of the crucial questions we are seeking to answer in the public sector sustainability survey, which is kept anonymous and should take around five minutes to answer.

If you are an energy manager, sustainability/environment manager, CSR manager or consultant working within or on behalf of a public sector organisation, then this survey is for you.

Respondents to the survey will also be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 eco-gift voucher from sustainable reward scheme Jump. The voucher can be used in an online shop, which features a range of more than 1,000 products, all of which have been approved by a sustainability advisory panel.

The results of the survey will be curated into edie's next sector summary report, which will be free for edie readers to download and will provide an end-to-end overview of the state of sustainability in Britain's public sector.

The exclusive report, which is being produced with input from The Carbon Trust, will include a spread of expert insight, a timeline of key sector events, key sustainability facts and stats, a series of sustainable business case studies, and a look into what the future holds for green business in the public sector.

Read the latest sector insight reports in the series here.

edie staff