HS2 awarded UK's first BREEAM infrastructure certificate

HS2 has become the UK's first infrastructure project to be awarded a BREEAM Infrastructure Scheme Certificate for its sustainability on Phase 1 of the project.

The assessment shows that the proposed high-speed railway project is committed to going beyond enhancement and protection of the environment.

It includes features such as working in harmony with communities, putting health and wellbeing at the heart of the project, and building economic benefits for the UK, such as skills and job opportunities.

HS2 environment director Peter Miller said: “We are very pleased to receive this BREEAM Infrastructure certificate.

“Our goal with HS2 is to design and build the most sustainable high-speed railway of its kind in the world, working in partnership with our supply chain and local communities to leave a positive legacy for future infrastructure projects both in the UK and beyond. This certificate is a testament to our sustainability commitments and to the lasting benefits of the HS2 project.”

UK first

HS2 was the project first to engage with BRE in the development of BREEAM Infrastructure, working with BRE to pioneer a new approach to a sustainability strategy.

“This is a first for the UK and it will set the standards for future infrastructure projects around the world,” said BRE director of infrastructure Chris Broadbent.

Later in 2018, BREEAM Infrastructure will be brought together with sustainable infrastructure scheme CEEQUAL to provide a new international scheme.

George Ogleby