Maximising value: How can your sustainability report drive engagement?

Businesses can maximise stakeholder engagement with sustainability through their CSR reports by encouraging internal participation in product design and exploiting digital tools to present data in new and exciting ways.

That was the overarching view of a leading cross-sector panel of sustainability experts who discussed their views on how to maximise the value of sustainability reports in a recent edie webinar, sponsored by DNV GL.

--- TUNE INTO THE WEBINAR ON-DEMAND HERE ---

During the webinar, Dell's corporate sustainability lead Louise Koch discussed how the technology firm's annual CSR report has helped to generate internal awareness of the firm’s social and environmental agenda. Internally, 25% of Dell’s workforce now take part in the “Planet employee resource group”, which uses the sustainability report as a source to build engagement amongst staff.

And for the creation of the report itself, Dell’s sustainability team annually enlists the creative input of various internal departments which, according to Koch, enables all areas of the business to “take ownership” of the strategic sustainability plan.

“Before 2012, there were departments and business units that had sustainability goals on packaging, product innovation and supply chain,” she said. “But they weren’t aligned in an overall strategic framework, so when the CSR department presented that idea of having an integrated, strategic CSR strategy, that created an interest from the business units.

“Inviting the leaders of the relevant units to be around the table at the beginning in defining the goals and action areas has been key in getting not only their engagement, but their ownership of the goals. There’s actually been some competition between the business units to get their case stories in as part of the report.

"The key point is to make it relevant and to show how it is benefiting each business unit. That is easier said than done but it is nevertheless the way forward.”

SDG alignment

Dell’s 2016 CSR report is a 138-page behemoth, bursting with data, insightful case studies, eye-catching infographics and useful benchmarks. During the webinar, Koch also said that the company's future CSR reports will be shortened to around 30 pages, so that the “dialogue” with stakeholders isn’t lost through infinite data.

The sustainability report will be "an introduction to the sustainability agenda”, and seek to seamlessly integrate with web portals offering more information for stakeholders and other users, Koch said. She also pointed out that future Dell sustainability reports will be aligned more closely with the objectives set out in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as a means to connect sustainability targets to stakeholders and consumers.

She added: “We are not reporting on the SDGs yet but we are mapping how our existing initiatives are aligned with the Goals and we will be initiating a strategy process that will outline how we integrate our sustainability work even more with this new global framework for sustainable development.

“The indicators are still a bit messy on the SDGs but I am sure we will see the maturity of this in the coming years, and it will hopefully become a global framework for reporting on sustainability.”

Digital reporting

Koch said that refocused efforts to align objectives with the SDG will be matched with the digitalisation of reporting, as company stakeholders seek to consume data in more engaging ways.

A number of companies are experimenting with various technologies and media platforms to push their sustainability strategies to wider audiences. Dutch brewer Heineken, for instance, recently promoted its annual sustainability report through a rap video, while Virgin Media media tested augmented reality to captivate stakeholders.

According to Gatwick Airport sustainability manager Rachel Thompson, who also appeared in the hour-long edie webinar, the role of social media will become increasingly prominent within sustainability reporting in the next decade.

“There’s been a period in sustainability reporting of companies spending a lot of money and making it more interactive,” Thompson said.

“My sense is that because of social media and the handheld phone, people want mobile bites of information, and that cuts across a lot of stakeholders. Some will want to go to a more detailed report, which has a home on the website, but it is becoming increasingly clear that social media has to be a part of the strategy.

“As far as the website goes, beyond being a place where you can find a library of reports and documents, I would tend to say don’t spend money on the website unless it is a special feature. For a year-on-year, I would say that social is preferable.”

The 'Maximising the value of your sustainability report' webinar also included presentations from Asia Pulp & Paper's environmental and social footprint manager Librian Angraeni and DNV GL's director of sustainability Kate Bruintjes, and concluded with a live audience Q&A.

Tune into the full webinar on-demand for free here.

George Ogleby