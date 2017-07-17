JLL targets 100% renewables and zero waste to landfill in new 2020 targets

Real estate specialists and investment management firm JLL is chasing 100% renewable electricity and zero waste to landfill offices as part of a new corporate sustainability agenda for 2020.

JLL revealed that it had achieved a “healthy” 14 of the 18 targets outlined in its Building a Better Tomorrow sustainability programme, including a 26% reduction in absolute energy use since 2012. After committing to embed sustainability into its corporate strategy in 2011, JLL has now completed its five-year window to act on targets.

Amongst the successful achievements were targets to integrate HR priorities into the sustainability agenda, define metrics to put financial values on sustainability for internal and external use and reduce energy per Full Time Equivalent (FTE) operation by 38%.

JLL’s head of sustainability Sophie Walker said: “I want JLL to continue to play a leadership role in transforming the UK property sector and our aspiring targets for 2020 will certainly focus our efforts on achieving this.

“By 2020, I want us to have integrated sustainability in to all our advice, supported the UK’s ongoing transition to a low carbon and circular economy and addressed the social issues where we can have the most impact. I also want us to have created a work culture that truly values diversity, rewards talent and develops skills for tomorrow’s challenges.”

Other notable achievements include a 70% waste recycling rate at JLL’s Norwich and London headquarters. However, JLL failed to train a targeted 80% of staff on sustainability, achieving 67% by 2016.

The company only managed to consult with three of a targeted 12 clients on embedded sustainability delivery. A goal to engage with clients on setting a zero-energy 2030 target aligned to EU law was also dropped due to disruptions from the Brexit negotiations.

Problems deriving from Brexit follow on from JLL’s claims that demands for “world-class sustainability standards” from clients, despite a series of energy efficiency and low-carbon policy changes, were creating challenges.

Target 2020

JLL will instead focus on deploying renewables across all 330 managed assets for clients as well as a new 2020 goal to source 100% renewable electricity across its corporate estate. JLL will build on the 26% reduction in absolute energy, targeting an extra 9% reduction by 2020.

Zero waste to landfill and a 70% recycling rate have also been set across corporate offices, as well as goal to reduce paper use per FTE by 30%, which sat at 23% at the end of 2016. JLL will also engage with its top 40 clients to improve their sustainability performances.

The updated goals reflected on the work JLL conducted with Greater Manchester as part of a city-wide energy plan to be enacted by 10 local authorities. The framework will help Manchester reach carbon targets up to 2035.

The update also noted the work done by JLL with Business in the Community (BITC) to challenge its sustainability strategy. Last week, JLL hosted a BITC event and publicly backed a new initiative aimed at reducing the estimated £15bn waste costs incurred by the private sector, by championing the circular economy in the workplace.

Matt Mace