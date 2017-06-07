edie's 30-minute masterclass: How to achieve business buy-in for sustainability

Sustainability and CSR professionals are invited to tune into a free online masterclass on 22 June which will break down how you can effectively engage internal stakeholders in projects and initiatives to ensure the message is not getting lost between departments.

Taking place on Thursday 22 June at 11am (BST), the exclusive interactive masterclass is the first in a new series which will deliver short, educational sessions for those who want to improve or refine their sustainability skills.

In this inaugural edie masterclass, Becky Willan, managing partner of brand communications agency Given London, will break down exactly how sustainability professionals can engage internal stakeholders and senior level leadership in sustainability, including a live audience Q&A.

A recent survey of 300 senior managers from management consulting firm Bain & Company revealed that just 2% of sustainability change programmes achieved or exceed expectations of the project. Clearly, boardroom buy-in and effective organisational engagement is a key factor. But securing that buy-in and driving that engagement can be tricky.

What are the ingredients for ensuring your strategy has impact? How should you design approaches with this in mind? What methods are best when trying to gain boardroom buy-in, and how does this change when trying to engage the people who need to deliver? Ultimately, sustainability issues can be complex and require cross-functional responses, so what can you do to boost your chances of successful implementation?

Discussion points:

This skills-focused session will seek to answer all of the above questions, and also explain:

How to use co-creation to develop new sustainability ideas and strategies

How to run workshops that deliver the best ideas

Three winning strategies for getting buy-in for your ideas

The 'How to achieve business-buy-in for sustainability' masterclass will be free to watch live at 11am on 22 June, and will be made available on-demand afterwards.

Masterclass speaker:

Becky Willan's professional background is in corporate social responsibility, with in-house roles at The Body Shop and consultancy experience with Unilever, Tesco and SCA. She started Given to bring together the consumer insight and creativity of brand communications with the environmental and social knowledge of sustainability consulting.

Becky is an expert practitioner and has led brand purpose projects for clients including Aviva, Nationwide, P&G, Nespresso, Virgin Media and British Gas among others. As a managing partner at Given, Becky focuses on leading the client service, strategy and production team and overseeing the operational and commercial management of the agency.

Registration details:

Click this link to register free.

If you have any questions for the expert speakers about how to achieve business buy-in for sustainability, please leave a comment below and we will do our best to ask them all during the Q&A section of the masterclass.

