New Year Honours 2018: Sustainability champions make Queen's list

The 2018 New Year Honours list has recognised the outstanding achievements of a number of senior figures across the UK's green economy.

The Carbon Trust’s chief executive Tom Delay and former Green Investment Bank (GIB) boss Shaun Kingsbury have received a CBE, while an OBE has been handed to Forum for the Future's Sally Uren and the Association for the Conservation of Energy's (ACE) Dr Joanne Wade.

Commenting on his CBE, Delay said: “This was totally unexpected. I’ve been honoured personally but feel tremendously proud that the work and achievements of the Carbon Trust have been recognised in this way.

“Our work is not yet done, and may never be, but I believe that our collective ingenuity and willingness to push boundaries is helping build momentum towards a sustainable future for business.”

Delay was appointed chief executive of the Carbon Trust in 2001, and has since grown the company to become a world leader in advising businesses, governments and the public sector on carbon emissions reduction and the development of low-carbon technologies, markets and businesses.

Fellow CBE recipient Kingsbury stepped down from his role as GIB boss last year following the acquisition of the bank by Australian investors Macquarie, which formed the newly renamed Green Investment Group (GIG). Kingsbury played an important role in establishing the GIB and was praised for his support throughout the transition period.

Meanwhile, Uren, who oversees Forum for the Future's networks and communication activities, receives an OBE for her outstanding work with leading businesses such as Unilever and Kingfisher to address complex sustainability challenges. Uren is directly involved in a number of ambitious green projects including Net Positive, a coalition of 17 leading businesses working to define the next wave of corporate sustainability; and Cotton 2040, a multi-stakeholder collaboration designed to accelerate the mainstreaming of sustainable cotton.

(Uren is among the judges for edie's 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards, which recognise the incredible people, initiatives and products that are helping to deliver excellence within the green economy. The award winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner and ceremony later this month).

ACE chief executive Wade has been awarded an OBE for her dedication to raising awareness of the benefits that energy efficiency can play across Britain. The regular edie blogger is set to take on the role of deputy director of ACE once the organisation has been merged into the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE).

“I am delighted that the importance of energy efficiency is being acknowledged in this way,” Wade said. “Energy efficiency has a vital role to play in the UK’s economy and delivers many wider benefits to society including helping to meet climate change targets and tackling fuel poverty.

"I believe that this award also indicates the importance of the work of the entire ACE team, past and present, and I intend to continue working to ensure that energy efficiency becomes more central to government policy and to how we all view the energy system.”

