Sector survey: What is the state of sustainability in manufacturing?

Sustainability professionals and energy managers working within Britain's manufacturing industry are invited to take part in a short survey, which will help to inform edie's next insight report into the sustainability challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

What are the most significant sustainability investment areas for manufacturers over the next financial year?

What are the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities facing sustainable business in the sector?

How has the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit impacted the development or delivery of manufacturers' sustainability activities?

These are some of the questions we are seeking to answer in the manufacturing sustainability survey, which is kept anonymous and should take around five minutes to answer.

If you are an energy manager, sustainability/environment manager, CSR manager or consultant working within or on behalf of a manufacturing firm, then this survey is for you.

Respondents to the survey will also be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 eco-gift voucher from sustainable reward scheme Jump. The voucher can be used in an online shop, which features a range of more than 1,000 products, all of which have been approved by a sustainability advisory panel.

The results of the survey will be curated into edie's next sector summary report, which will be free for edie readers to download and will provide an end-to-end overview of the state of sustainability in Britain's manufacturing industry.

Published at the end of August, the exclusive report will include expert insight from an industry body, a timeline of key industry events, key sustainability facts and stats, a series of sustainable business case studies, and a look into what the future holds for green business in manufacturing.

edie staff