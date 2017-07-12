The only way is ethics: edie to host free webinar on supply chain sustainability

Representatives from M&S, Timberland and Forum for the Future have all been confirmed as the expert speakers that will feature in edie's live webinar on 25 July, which will discuss how businesses can enhance social sustainability through ethical supply chain management.

Organisations and individuals seeking to manage risks and create positive brand value through ethical sustainability strategies can tune into the live, one-hour webinar for free on Tuesday 25 July at 11am (BST).

In this era of post-truth politics, the social aspects of sustainable business have never been more critical. But, as the least quantifiable part of sustainability and the triple bottom line, how should a company’s ethical practices be effectively monitored and measured throughout the supply chain?

From the Sustainable Development Goals to the Modern Slavery Act, the frameworks and drivers are now in place for ethics to be fully embedded in corporate sustainability by delivering social good, managing reputational risks and creating positive brand value. But should businesses be looking to go beyond compliance?

This expert webinar will seek to answer these crucial questions surrounding the social impacts of sustainability and discuss how and why ethics has become so important for sustainability and CSR managers.

Webinar speakers:

The webinar will be chaired by edie and will include a series of presentations from leading experts:

Luke Nicholls , editor of edie (chair)

, editor of edie (chair) Louise Nicholls , corporate head of human rights, food sustainability (Plan A) & food packaging, M&S

, corporate head of human rights, food sustainability (Plan A) & food packaging, M&S ‎ Aurelie Dumont , sustainability senior manager EMEA, Timberland (VF Corporation)

, sustainability senior manager EMEA, Timberland (VF Corporation) Charlene Collison, head of futures, Forum for the Future

The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A, with the audience able to submit questions for any or all of the speakers at any point during the one-hour webinar.

Key discussion points:

Working with your supply chain to enhance social sustainability

Managing reputational risks and creating positive brand value

Using global frameworks and regulations to shape ethical sustainability strategies

The live webinar will take place on Tuesday 25 July at 11am (BST). The session will also be made available on-demand after it has aired, for anyone who is unable to tune into the live session.

If you have any questions for the expert speakers about how to maximise the value of your sustainability report, please leave a comment below and we will do our best to ask them all during the Q&A section of the webinar.

edie staff