edie's 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards open for entries

Entries are now open for the 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards, which recognise the incredible people, initiatives and products that are helping to deliver excellence within the green economy.

Organised by edie, the Sustainability Leaders Awards are open to businesses and individuals in the public and private sector, SMEs to multinationals. We want to hear about your initiatives, projects, products and people.

The early-bird entry deadline is Friday, 11 August. Final entry deadline is Tuesday, 12 September. And the Awards will take place on the night of 24 January 2018 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

From the best efficiency programmes through to product innovation, from stakeholder engagement and CSR initiatives to the people making it happen, entrants have one thing in common – the commitment to doing business better.

The 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards has 15 categories to choose from, each judged by our hand-picked, esteemed panel of experts. Sitting alongside well-established category favourites such as the all-important Sustainability Leader, Sustainable Business of the Year and Sustainability Reporting awards, other accolades include the CSR, Charity or Community Initiative and the Consultancy of the Year awards.

The Energy Manager of the Year award will also be incorporated to the 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards, which will be managed by the Energy Institute. All 15 categories continue to focus on specific aspects of sustainability and the environmental and the business improvements they drive.

With past winners ranging from Heathrow Airport and Tesco through to Mud Jeans and Willmott Dixon, the Sustainability Leaders Awards is open to all individuals and organisations that have demonstrated sustainability excellence – from the largest multinationals to the smallest micro-organisations – as long as the initiative, project, product or strategy shows commitment, credibility and concrete results, it is eligible to enter.

So, make sure you get the recognition you, and your teams, deserve and tell us what makes you a sustainability leader.

Register your intention to enter and gain an extra week! By telling us which categories you may be interested in entering, you will earn yourself a weeks' extension on the final deadline.

Plus: The edie Sustainability Leaders Forum takes place on 24-25 January 2018. Join 150+ professionals moving beyond environmental objectives to deliver transformational change and create brand value.

edie staff